Tuesday, September 7, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have made good their threats after they simultaneously canceled scheduled interviews on local TV stations yesterday in protest against biased reporting by some stations as well as against the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is after Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju linked Ruto to mega graft scandals and abuse of office.

Addressing the media yesterday, Tuju questioned the vast wealth owned by Ruto, adding that the DP ought to inform Kenyans how he earned such immense wealth in a short time.

He called on the Kenya Revenue Authority to investigate the DP.

And to show solidarity with Ruto, Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichungwa, cancelled his TV interview at the last minute.

According to Hustler Nation spokesperson, Dennis Itumbi, Uhuru and the media must apologize to Ruto for painting him in a bad light; otherwise, there would be no media shows for the Hustler Nation.

“We told you in very clear terms, that you owe Hustler Nation an apology, till then, we are keeping off your shows with Kagwanja,” Itumbi tweeted.

At the same time, Kiambu Woman Representative, Gathoni wa Muchomba, who was scheduled for an interview on another TV station, also bailed out.

Wa Muchomba recently decamped from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s camp to join Ruto’s Hustler Nation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST