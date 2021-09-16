Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 16 September 2021 – Pastor Kanyari’s ex-wife, Betty Bayo, and her new fiance, Tash, are celebrating 2 years since they fell in love.

Betty Bayo introduced Tash to the online community last year after he proposed to her at a private engagement party attended by close friends and family.

The light-skinned and heavily built man gushed over the popular gospel singer in a cute post and thanked her for being part of his life.

“Thankyou for coming into my life and making my life amazing.

“You make me feel loved everyday.

“I feel lucky that I have you as my life partner.

“Am so blessed to have you. Love y0u always my sweetheart,” he wrote.

