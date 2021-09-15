Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 15 September 2021 – Former Citizen TV anchor, Terryanne Chebet, has exposed a young job seeker who missed an opportunity after she discovered that he was flirting with her in the DM.

The 42-year-old media personality said the job seeker was qualified but she had to turn him down when she discovered that he had been sending her seductive messages on Instagram.

The job seeker had sent Terryanne a message on her social media account requesting an opportunity to work for her, even on an internship basis.

She asked him to send his CV and after going through it, she was satisfied.

Terryanne was ready to give him a job because he was qualified but things went south after she did more background check up on the job seeker and realized that he had been flirting with her on Instagram.

“A very short story. I’m all about shooting your shot, but not when you’re actively job hunting.

“Got an inbox, good candidate, mailed him to book an interview, only to scroll up on IG to see messages he had been sending me, which I hadn’t seen.

“The End. Like, The End,” she wrote and shared the screenshots below.

