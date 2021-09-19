Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 19, 2021 – There are running battles between the police and residents of the Suguroi area in Laikipia County after they demanded access to Deputy President William Ruto’s massive ranch in the county.

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, listed the ADC Mutara Land located in Rumuruti Town as belonging to Deputy President William Ruto.

The residents decried that heavy police had been deployed to man the 64,000-acre Mutara farm.

They are also accusing the authorities manning the farm of diverting River Saguta and River Pesi to their farm hence denying them and their animals access to water.

Moreover, the residents raised concern that before the land was leased out, they used to only pay Ksh200 monthly to ADC to graze their animals but with the new management, they are forced to pay Ksh500.

In some instances, due to round-the-clock surveillance by police, grazing in the land is no longer tenable.

Appealing to the parliament to intervene and sub-divide the land to them, they stated they are now being forced to drive their animals for long distances in search of pasture and water since they were denied to graze inside the Mutara farm.

Ruto has since refuted claims by Matiang’i that he owns the ADC ranch in Laikipia.

The DP issued express authority to have the ranch that he allegedly owns to be given to Laikipia residents for grazing.

“They said I own land in Laikipia. Since they said I own the land, I have given them authority to distribute it to members of the public,” he stated.

ADC Mutara ranch is one among the seven areas profiled as a hotspot in an operation to flush out herders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST