Teller
Position:
Reporting to the Head Teller, Patrice Lumumba Branch, the job holder will provide seamless, timely, attentive and responsive Cashiering services to customers.
Responsibilities
- Paying and receiving of cash instruments to customers.
- Validation of cash transactions.
- Maintain adequate cash in till and evacuate excess cash
- Ensure adequate security of cash in the till.
- Reconciliation of cash: Balancing of cash, initiating till closure
- Analyse, resolve and escalate customer complaints as appropriate.
- Cross selling of bank products.
- Manage revenue collection.
- Adherence to AML and KYC in order to mitigate against risks
Qualifications
The successful candidates should have the following requirements:
- A university degree preferably in a business related field.
- At least two (2) years’ experience in one of the following areas: Cashier and Customer Service or equivalent similar experience.
- Experience in sales will be an added advantage.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to network and develop strong business relations.
- Strong customer focus, the ability to analyze and solve problems, think creatively and innovate.
- Flexible, resilient, energetic and dynamic.
- Ability to work under pressure and meet short deadlines.
How to Apply
The above positions are demanding roles and the Bank will provide a competitive package for the right candidates. Your application must be received by 6th Oct 2021 at 5:00 PM
To be considered, your application must have:
- A copy of your ID.
- Degree certificate.
- Birth certificate (of self).
- Police Clearance Certificate (less than 3 months old).
Only short listed candidates will be contacted.
