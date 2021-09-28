Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Teller

Position:

Reporting to the Head Teller, Patrice Lumumba Branch, the job holder will provide seamless, timely, attentive and responsive Cashiering services to customers.

Responsibilities

Paying and receiving of cash instruments to customers.

Validation of cash transactions.

Maintain adequate cash in till and evacuate excess cash

Ensure adequate security of cash in the till.

Reconciliation of cash: Balancing of cash, initiating till closure

Analyse, resolve and escalate customer complaints as appropriate.

Cross selling of bank products.

Manage revenue collection.

Adherence to AML and KYC in order to mitigate against risks

Qualifications

The successful candidates should have the following requirements:

A university degree preferably in a business related field.

At least two (2) years’ experience in one of the following areas: Cashier and Customer Service or equivalent similar experience.

Experience in sales will be an added advantage.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to network and develop strong business relations.

Strong customer focus, the ability to analyze and solve problems, think creatively and innovate.

Flexible, resilient, energetic and dynamic.

Ability to work under pressure and meet short deadlines.

How to Apply

The above positions are demanding roles and the Bank will provide a competitive package for the right candidates. Your application must be received by 6th Oct 2021 at 5:00 PM

To be considered, your application must have:

A copy of your ID.

Degree certificate.

Birth certificate (of self).

Police Clearance Certificate (less than 3 months old).

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

Apply Now