Teller

Position:

Reporting to the Head Teller, Patrice Lumumba Branch, the job holder will provide seamless, timely, attentive and responsive Cashiering services to customers.

Responsibilities

  • Paying and receiving of cash instruments to customers.
  • Validation of cash transactions.
  • Maintain adequate cash in till and evacuate excess cash
  • Ensure adequate security of cash in the till.
  • Reconciliation of cash: Balancing of cash, initiating till closure
  • Analyse, resolve and escalate customer complaints as appropriate.
  • Cross selling of bank products.
  • Manage revenue collection.
  • Adherence to AML and KYC in order to mitigate against risks

Qualifications

The successful candidates should have the following requirements:

  • A university degree preferably in a business related field.
  • At least two (2) years’ experience in one of the following areas: Cashier and Customer Service or equivalent similar experience.
  • Experience in sales will be an added advantage.
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to network and develop strong business relations.
  • Strong customer focus, the ability to analyze and solve problems, think creatively and innovate.
  • Flexible, resilient, energetic and dynamic.
  • Ability to work under pressure and meet short deadlines.

How to Apply

The above positions are demanding roles and the Bank will provide a competitive package for the right candidates.  Your application must be received by 6th Oct 2021 at 5:00 PM

To be considered, your application must have:

  • A copy of your ID.
  • Degree certificate.
  • Birth certificate (of self).
  • Police Clearance Certificate (less than 3 months old).

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

Apply Now

