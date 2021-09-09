Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has blamed Interior CS Fred Matiang’i over the spiraling insecurity in Laikipia County.

The rivalry between Deputy President William Ruto and CS Fred Matiang’i continued to escalate with the DP blaming his Cabinet colleague over the insecurity in parts of Laikipia County.

Speaking to Kisii grassroots leaders at his Karen residence yesterday, Ruto accused Matiang’i of wasting time fighting him while people in Laikipia are killing one another like chickens.

In an apparent reference to an incident where Matiang’i listed his assets before a parliamentary committee, the DP argued that the Interior Ministry should demonstrate the same enthusiasm they were using in political matters to bring peace and calm in Laikipia County.

He noted that the security apparatus in the country needed to up their game and restore peace in the volatile area.

“All citizens must equally play their role in ensuring that we support the provision of security in our areas,” he stated.

At the same time, the DP asked Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to decline political assignments and discharge his duty of law enforcement impartially, avoiding politicisation of security work.

He noted that the security team should strive to restore the confidence of Kenyans in them, their political affiliation notwithstanding.

Already, Tiaty MP William Kamket and former Laikipia North Member of Parliament (MP) Mathew Lempurkel, have been arrested in connection with the ongoing Laikipia clashes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST