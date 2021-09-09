Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has surprised President Uhuru Kenyatta after he donated prime land in the troubled Laikipia County that was listed as one of his properties by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

Speaking on Thursday while addressing grassroots leaders from Narok South Constituency, Ruto stated that he has donated the so-called 15,000-acre piece of land that he allegedly owns to Laikipia residents.

He noted that the 15,000-acre land will be of help to the pastoralist communities in Laikipia.

“There has been a lot of propaganda lately and I want to tell those who said that I own a 15,000 acre land in Laikipia to subdivide it and give it to Kenyans, I have given you the authority,” Ruto said.

On September 1, CS Matiang’i, while appearing before the Parliamentary committee on security, listed businesses and properties owned by DP Ruto, including the 15,000-acre ranch in Laikipia, which he said were guarded by police officers.

At the same time, Ruto asked persons in charge of security affairs, including Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, to concentrate on their role of safeguarding Kenyans and keep off politics.

“IG who is in charge of security should stay away from politics, his constitutional job gives his office the independent role of focusing on security matters,” Ruto said while speaking at his Karen residence.

The DP further faulted the said leaders in charge of security matters for propagating divisive politics and endangering the wellbeing of Kenyans.

