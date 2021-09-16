Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 16, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, has surprised Kenyans with his generosity after he came to the rescue of over 300 victims of Kawangware fire, barely two days after he told a court he is stone broke.

The fire, which razed down houses in Kawangware, left one person dead and over 300 homeless with some suffering from injuries from the fire. They spent the night in the cold.

Through his social media platforms, Sonko shared a video of himself donating money, foodstuff, and other personal effects to the victims of the fire.

He captioned one of them, “Assisting fire victims of Kawangware, Gatina Ward who slept out yesterday following a heavy inferno that leftover 300 people homeless.”

“We are donating foodstuffs like rice, sugar, maize flour and cooking oil together with other essentials,” Sonko wrote.

Some of the other items he donated include bedding and diapers.

While addressing them, the former governor mentioned that he will support them in any way and ensure the man who died in the inferno gets a befitting send-off.

He went ahead and ordered that a sick woman who was among the victims be taken to hospital immediately.

“They said I have nothing left. However, you will not sleep hungry. I am even giving you all the fare to go back home,” Sonko said.

The display of philanthropy from the former governor comes days after he filed a report in court, claiming that he is broke and not in the position to finance his children’s education.

The Kenyan DAILY POST