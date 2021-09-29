Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



KCPSB/2021/81: SUPPORT STAFF (1 POST).

Facility: Roret Hospital (1 Post)

VACANCIES UNDER FACILITY IMPROVEMENT FUND (FIF

Duties and responsibilities

Undertaking cleaning duties in the area of deployment;

Performing messengerial duties;

Preparing tea and washing utensils; and

Undertaking any other related duties.

Requirements for appointment

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Certificate

Terms of Service: 6 Months Contract (Renewable).

How to apply:

Details of the qualifications and requirements can be obtained from the County

Applications should be made online t hrough psbkericho.co.ke

hrough Applicants should submit their online applications attaching copies of National Identity cards/passport, curriculum vitae, testimonials, academic and professional certificates on or before Monday 4th October, 2021

Important:

Any application/s sent through post or hand delivered will NOT be accepted/

will be accepted/ Only shortlisted applicants will be

Canvassing will lead to automatic

Be aware of fraudsters. Applicants are advised not to send or give money for any purpose whatsoever including administrative or shortlisting fee. Anyone asking for money or soliciting for bribes should be reported to the nearest police station.