KCPSB/2021/81: SUPPORT STAFF (1 POST).
Facility
- Roret Hospital (1 Post)
VACANCIES UNDER FACILITY IMPROVEMENT FUND (FIF
Duties and responsibilities
- Undertaking cleaning duties in the area of deployment;
- Performing messengerial duties;
- Preparing tea and washing utensils; and
- Undertaking any other related duties.
Requirements for appointment
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Certificate
Terms of Service: 6 Months Contract (Renewable).
How to apply:
- Details of the qualifications and requirements can be obtained from the County
- Applications should be made online through psbkericho.co.ke
- Applicants should submit their online applications attaching copies of National Identity cards/passport, curriculum vitae, testimonials, academic and professional certificates on or before Monday 4th October, 2021
Important:
- Any application/s sent through post or hand delivered will NOT be accepted/
Only shortlisted applicants will be
Canvassing will lead to automatic
Be aware of fraudsters. Applicants are advised not to send or give money for any purpose whatsoever including administrative or shortlisting fee. Anyone asking for money or soliciting for bribes should be reported to the nearest police station.
