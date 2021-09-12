Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 12, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has told off his opponents, among them former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, over their obsession with the simplicity of the wheelbarrow.

Speaking at his Karen residence, Ruto said his opponents are confused because they don’t understand the bottom-up economic model.

According to the DP, Raila and his ilk should not be lost in the simplicity of the wheelbarrow, insisting that behind it, is a revolutionary economic model that will empower small enterprises, modernize farming and create jobs for the youth.

“Nataka niwaambie, gentlemen, do not be consumed by the simplicity of the wheelbarrow.”

“You must know, behind the simplicity of the wheelbarrow, is the revolutionary bottom-up economic plan that seeks to give jobs to the jobless, promote enterprise for the business community and ensure that farming is modernized.”

“That is the symbolism of the wheelbarrow as a basic instrument of work,” said DP Ruto.

“Ukiskia tukiongea kwamba mambo ni bottom-up na watu wengi wanachanganyikiwa hasa wanasiasa, they don’t understand either intentionally, deliberately or they don’t understand for real hii mambo ya bottom-up. Unaskia wanahangaika sana na mambo ya wheelbarrow,” he added.

He went on to say that instead of wasting time obsessing with the wheelbarrow, Raila should explain the complexities of the orange, which is their symbol, as well as all the other parties that exist.

“You can as well tell us the complexity of the orange if you wish, instead of being obsessed with the simplicity of the wheelbarrow,” said DP Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST