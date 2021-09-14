Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 September 2021 – Controversial singer, Kelvin Kioko alias Bahati, has sparked reactions after sharing a video vaping an e-cigarette while listening to the popular ‘Ganja Planter’ reggae tune in the background.

The 28-year-old father of three captioned the video, “Just one puff to celebrate being the top Gospel artist and top secular at the same time in Kenya; Humbled,”

Although he was chasing clout, the video didn’t sit well with the majority of his followers, who accused him of mocking God.

“You don’t know what you are doing. Acha kufurahisha walimwengu, (Don’t be a pleaser of men.)” a fan reacted as several celebrities also took a swipe at him.

“It’s sad that an artiste who started from humble beginnings as a gospel artiste can now promote obscenity and substance use.

“Such a confusing character to someone who would otherwise be at the forefront to promote upright morals,” another fan added.

Bahati was one of the most disciplined artists in the Kenyan music industry when he was a gospel artist but after crossing over to the secular industry, controversies have been following him.

Here’s the video that he posted and sparked a lot of reactions online.

