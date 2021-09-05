Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 5, 2021 – Interior PS Karanja Kibicho has warned Deputy President William Ruto and his allies against insulting his boss, CS Fred Matiang’i, and other officials over the downgrade of the DP’s security detail.

This is after Ruto and his allies, among them, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and his Mathira counterpart, Rigathi Gachagua, uttered unprintable words against Matiang’i and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Addressing the media in Kirinyaga County yesterday, Kibicho noted their remarks were baseless, adding that the Ministry was interested in serving Kenyans rather than politicking.

He echoed the sentiments made by Matiang’i when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security, saying that the ministry will continue with the rearrangement of security.

“There is a rise in personal attacks directed at some of us, I don’t understand how the politicians will benefit from such utterances,” Kibicho stated.

The DP’s allies were enraged after the CS listed what he claimed were Ruto’s properties and the number of the security detail attached to each.

They sarcastically welcomed the ‘lifestyle audit’ and threatened to expose what they called “illegal land dealings by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family”.

“Matiang’i has done the right thing by introducing the topic of land ownership… And we will now start addressing land issues now that they have brought up the topic.

“We want to know who stole Mau Mau parcels of land in Kahawa and in Nakuru; who owns those parcels of land and how many GSU officers are guarding them?” inquired Gachagua.

On his part, the DP admitted to owning 70% of the property that Matiang’i listed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST