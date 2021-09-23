Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 23, 2021 – ODM billionaire, Jimi Wanjigi, may bolt out of the race for ODM presidential ticket.

This is after ODM Deputy Party Leader, Wycliffe Oparanya, asked him to shelve his presidential ambitions in favour of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

This comes barely a week after his Mombasa counterpart, Hassan Joho, dropped his presidential bid and threw his weight behind Raila.

According to Oparanya, it will be impossible for Wanjigi to defeat Raila at party primaries.

“We want Wanjigi to emulate us because I did the math, I looked at the situation and realized that I was not going to beat Raila (Odinga),” Oparanya said.

Instead, Oparanya challenged Wanjigi to channel his immense resources to fund Raila’s campaigns for the 2022 presidency.

“I have left the presidential campaign trail but I will still continue to be deeply involved in supporting Raila’s Azimio la Umoja,” he added.

In June, Oparanya, who had implored Raila to support his presidential candidature, announced that he will not compete against his party leader.

“If my party leader stands, I would rather go for another post instead of opposing him because we have worked together since I joined the party in 2005,” Oparanya said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST