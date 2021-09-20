Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – Citizen TV senior political reporter, Stephen Letoo, has moved on after breaking up with his wife Winnie Nadupoi.

The popular reporter introduced his new girlfriend identified as Edy Naeku over the weekend, months after his publicized affair with his ex-wife Winnie hit a snag.

Letoo and his new catch were among the guests during speaker Kenneth Lusaka’s 59th birthday.

While at the occasion, they took adorable photos together and even held each other’s hands.

Letoo’s jilted ex-wife Winnie has posted a cryptic message after he paraded his new girlfriend on social media.

In the message, Winnie hints that she felt worthless when she was in love with the seasoned TV journalist.

“A water bottle at the store costs $1. The same bottle at a hotel is $3 and at an airport $5. Same bottle, same brand.

“The only thing that changes is the place. Each place gives a different value to the same item.

“When you feel worthless change places,” she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.