Wednesday, September 15, 2021 – Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying he has no good legacy he will leave when he retires in 2022.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Wednesday, Muturi, who is vying for the presidency in 2022, said the only legacy Uhuru will leave is corruption and mass wastage of public resources.

Muturi also said the economy is not doing well under Uhuru’s leadership and urged Kenyans not to be fooled by those in the government that the economy is doing well.

“We must address governance issues,” Muturi said adding that “This country would be burying its head in the sand by not acknowledging that we are in an economic trouble,”

Muturi, who is a former Siakago MP, said radical changes are needed from the Executive down if Kenya was to promptly return to economic comfort.

“Kenya has good laws. The challenge lies in their implementation,” Muturi said.

