Saturday, September 11, 2021 – National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, has lambasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for forcing Mt Kenya residents to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential quest in 2022.

For the last year, Uhuru, through emissaries, has been threatening Mt Kenya residents with dire consequences should they fail to support Raila Odinga‘s bid in 2022.

But speaking on Friday, Muturi, who is also vying for the presidency in 2022, slammed the Head of State for forcing Raila Odinga on the Mt Kenya people.

“You can’t come and dictate to Mount Kenya region people that they should vote for this candidate in 2022, even endorsing them,” Muturi said.

Muturi, who is also a former Siakago MP, said the interests of the community cannot be dictated by one person and no one should think that they own Mount Kenya votes.

“Nobody should think that he owns the Mt Kenya electorate. They have a democratic right to choose the candidate they want in 2022,” Muturi said.

