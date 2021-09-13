Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 13 September 2021 – Lamu Central OCPD, Samuel Nyawa Murinzi, has succumbed to Covid-19 complications, weeks after holding a colourful wedding ceremony at his home village in Kwale County.

The 50-year-old police boss died while receiving treatment at the Coast General Hospital Intensive Care Unit (ICU) wing on Sunday Morning.

“My elder brother Nyawa died at the Coast General Hospital. He was in ICU fighting Covid-19 related complications.

“We had rushed him to the facility on September 4 after he tested positive for Covid-19 at the Diani Beach Hospital.

“His body is currently lying at the Coast General Hospital Mortuary,” his younger brother said.

Nyawa, a father of six, lost his first wife in October last year after she succumbed to the cancer of the bone marrow.

He had just remarried in a colourful wedding ceremony that took place in his village about two weeks ago.

He has left behind six children with the firstborn being 24 years old while the last born is 9 years old.

Besides being a senior cop, he was also serving as a Reverend with the East African Pentecostal Church.

Here are photos of the deceased OCPD.

