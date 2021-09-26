Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 26, 2021 – Royal Media Services (RMS) Chairman, S K Macharia, has reportedly ordered Citizen TV senior managers to give Deputy President William Ruto a media blackout.

Macharia, who owns Citizen TV and a dozen of FM radio stations across the country, has a big influence in the Kenyan political scene due to his mega-media network.

Currently, the media mogul is campaigning for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022 and is also one of Raila Odinga’s point men in Central Kenya.

According to an impeccable source at Royal media, SK Macharia has ordered managers to give DP Ruto a media blackout due to his chest-thumping and seeing the presidency as his birthright.

“Yes he has ordered all the senior station managers to ensure they give DP Ruto and his Tangatanga men blackout ahead of the 2022 presidential election,” the source said.

DP Ruto and Raila Odinga are the two front runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST