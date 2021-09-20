Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati, has warned presidential hopeful Jimmy Wanjigi against criticising Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga during his campaign meetings.

Wanjigi, who is competing for the ODM Presidential slot with Raila Odinga, has been traversing the country marketing his manifesto.

During his meetings, Wanjigi, who is using ‘Fagia Wote’ as his campaign mantra, has been urging Kenyans to send all leaders including Raila Odinga home and pave way for youthful leaders.

Wanjigi’s sentiments have been criticized by Simba Arati who urged him not to think the ‘small money’ he donated to ODM can make him win the presidency in 2022.

In 2017, Wanjigi, who is a diehard ODM supporter, single-handedly funded Raila Odinga’s presidential campaigns.

Sources close to the billionaire said he spent more than Sh 2 billion to fund Raila Odinga‘s campaigns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST