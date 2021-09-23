Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 23 September 2021 – A CCTV footage of a young lady said to be a side chic running for her dear life after the wife of her married lover returned home announced has emerged.

The ‘poor lady’ jumped from the 4th floor of a high-rise building.

Fortunately, she landed on the roof of a car.

In the viral video, the middle-aged lady is seen rubbing her back in pain, an indication that she was hurt.

The roof of the car she fell on was also dented.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.