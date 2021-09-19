Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 19 September 2021 – A drunk Range Rover driver caused a scene at Eldama Ravine roundabout on Friday night after he decided to go on a high-speed midnight drift.

The reckless driver pulled dangerous stunts on the busy roundabout to show off his driving prowess while drunk like a skunk and risked toppling over twice.

His daring stunts only seen in movies and motocross championships almost claimed the life of a bodaboda rider.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.