Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 24 September 2021 – Netizens are raising questions after photos of popular Mugithi singer, Samidoh, and Kenya’s hottest cop, Mary Wanunu, surfaced online.

In the photos, Samidoh and the hot cop are seen goofing around like lovers.

The beautiful cop seems too comfortable around Samidoh.

Samidoh is a well-known womanizer and it remains to be seen whether they are just friends.

Look at the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.