Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto yesterday got the shock of his life after he witnessed one of his colleagues in the UDA party being booed during a stopover in Kiambu Town.

Ruto stopped by Kiambu Township to address residents after attending a prayer service at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (A.I.P.C.A) Gathaithi Church, Githunguri, Kiambu County.

As the DP was handing over the mic to area MCA Antony Ikonya to address the locals, the residents protested, heckling him until the legislator gave up his chance to speak.

Ikonya grabbed national attention after he became the only MCA to vote against the BBI Bill in the Kiambu County Assembly.

During the tour, the deputy president also received a decamped member from the TSP party, the party affiliated with former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri.

TSP Organising Secretary Karun’go wa Thangwa announced he had ditched Kiunjuri’s party and would vie for the Kiambu senatorial seat on the UDA ticket.

The Kenyan DAILY POST