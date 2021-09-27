Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 27, 2021 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani’s son, Ibrae, was on Friday arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport with $4 million or Sh 441 million in cash.

Ibrae was on his way to Dubai when detectives from the immigration department pounced on him and detained him.

However, after a few moments, he was released after his father, who is a powerful figure in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, intervened.

Yatani later refuted claims that his son has been arrested and threatened to sue bloggers and social media activists behind the ‘malicious rumour’.

“The social media reports by Alai and Nyakundi that one of my sons was arrested at the airport is false, malicious & utter nonsense,” Yatani stated.

On Friday, Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, was the first to leak the story after he claimed that the son of a Cabinet Secretary had been arrested with $4 million at JKIA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST