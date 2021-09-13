Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 13, 2021 – Displaced residents in the ongoing clashes in Laikipia County have turned down houses constructed by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i even as insecurity soars.

Matiang’i had kicked off an exercise of rebuilding homes destroyed by the bandits and urged the residents who had been displaced in hundreds to return to their homes.

However, the residents are hesitant to return to their homes arguing that it was too risky for them.

They further argued that it was pointless for the state to construct houses ask them to return home when the bandits are still at large.

“This is the second time I have been displaced from my house.

“I cannot go back because I am suffering from Diabetes.

“I will live in a tent donated by Red Cross,” stated a woman who sought refuge at a school.

Another resident corroborated her claims, noting that some of the bandits hid in maize plantations before striking homes at night.

“My prayer to the government is that they should ensure that all the bandits have been flashed out so that we can live in peace.”

“It is pointless that they are building us houses yet the bandits are still in the hideout. We will not enjoy the houses,” another displaced resident stated.

Matiang’i had spent a second consecutive day at Ol Moran leading an exercise to rebuild the house and provide food and medical aid to the affected individuals.

