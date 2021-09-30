Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has poked holes in the meeting between ODM Leader Raila Odinga and the Mount Kenya Foundation.

Speaking during the burial service of Mzee Gichohi at Mukurwe-ini, Nyeri County, Kang’ata stated that he was least concerned about the meeting.

The Senator stated that the group will probably betray Raila, the same way they betrayed the late President Daniel Arap Moi.

“I have no issue with the group that met Baba yesterday. Why? Because they are the same group that worked with Moi,” Kang’ata remarked.

According to Kang’ata, the contingent that met the former Premier was the same that supported Moi’s presidential bid in the past but delivered hot air.

He noted that the chairman of the group that campaigned for Moi in Mount Kenya at the time and delivered nothing was the same chairman of the now Mount Kenya Foundation that endorsed Raila.

“The chairman who led the group in 1997, is also the chair of the current group.

“They failed in 1997 and they will fail again,” he stated.

Kang’ata stated that having the backing of the leaders does not guarantee Raila the top seat in the 2022 General Election.

Raila promised the group from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region that he would work with them to solve challenges in the country as well as in the region such as youth unemployment.

In the meeting, the group declared they will support Raila Odinga for president come 2022.

