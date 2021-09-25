Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 25, 2021 – Fresh details have emerged over how State House is secretly spearheading the reconciliation of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, who have not been seeing each other to eye to eye for the last year.

Last week, Catholic bishops begged Uhuru and Ruto to reconcile, saying that the more the two top leaders clash in public, the more dangerous it is for Kenyans, particularly with the next general election only a few months away.

According to impeccable sources, those close to President Uhuru Kenyatta in State House may be the ones who are behind the efforts to reconcile the second in command and his boss, Uhuru Kenyatta.

Rumour has it that State House has given up on stopping DP Ruto from his political ambitions and mission and has opted for negotiation between him and the Head of state.

One of the sources also said the State House wants an assurance from DP Ruto that if he wins the 2022 presidential election, he will not punish those who are opposed to his bid like Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho.

The Kenyan DAILY POST