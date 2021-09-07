Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 7, 2021 – Kieni MP Kanini Kega has sensationally blamed Deputy President William Ruto for the chaos witnessed in the constituency when Ruto visited on Sunday.

At one point, Ruto’s entourage was momentarily blocked and stoned by an angry mob while heading for a church service in Naromoru.

Immediately after the incident, Ruto allies blamed the chaos on Kanini Kega, accusing him of hiring the youth who lit bonfires and attempted to block the road.

But according to Kega, the chaos was all Ruto’s doing as he orchestrated the fracas to gain public sympathy.

“You have seen for yourself in a clip circulated online. The MP for Mathira, Rigathi Gachagua, called on his goons who he had imported from Murang’a and Mathira to cause mayhem,” Kanini reiterated.

In the clip, Gachagua is captured in Naromoru, calling upon his supporters, whom he asked if they were prepared to cause mayhem.

“They had a meeting yesterday (Saturday) in Aberdare, in my constituency,” said Kanini.

Besides visiting Kieni, the DP made several trips around the region from Kenol in Murang’a County to Kirinyaga and finally to Githurai, Kiambu County.

