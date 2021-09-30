Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s political adviser and strategist, Edward Kisiang’ani, has dismissed the recent endorsement of the ODM leader by the Mount Kenya Foundation (MKF), saying the group cannot persuade its employees to vote for Raila Odinga.

In a Tweet on Wednesday, Kisiang’ani said the MKF group consists of tycoons and elites who stay in posh areas where there are no votes to make someone the president.

The political analyst further said while Raila Odinga has the right to seek endorsement from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2022 elections, he should have gone to the voters, not power brokers like what Ruto does.

“Raila Odinga is perfectly in order to seek endorsement from Mt. Kenya tycoons for 2022.”

“The only challenge these tycoons cannot even convince their employees to vote for Raila Odinga.”

“There aren’t enough votes in Runda and Muthaiga to make one President,” he said.

On Tuesday, an elite team of Mt. Kenya billionaires and politicians from the vote-rich region endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential candidature.

According to the tycoons, Raila is the right man to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who will retire in 2022.

They hailed the former Prime Minister, saying he will not only protect their businesses but also continue with Uhuru’s development projects in the region.

