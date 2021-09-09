Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Barely a week after Deputy President William Ruto’s security saga, details have emerged over the number of security officers assigned to KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi

Last week, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, appeared before the National Assembly’s National Security Committee where he revealed the number of security officers assigned to DP Ruto.

The CS said Ruto has 257 police officers which are derived from General Service Unit (GSU), Prison Service, and regular police.

Matiang’i also tabled a list of properties owned by the second in command, saying they are all guarded by state officers.

During the interview, Matiang’i refused to share the list of other state officers, politicians, businessmen who enjoy state security at the expense of taxpayers.

However, details have leaked over the number of security officers assigned to Gideon Moi, who is also the Baringo Senator.

Moi enjoys the security of 387 officers and he is the second most guarded person after President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Here is an excerpt of the leaked document.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.