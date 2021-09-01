Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 1, 2021 – Revered blogger and social media commentator, Robert Alai, has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto is one of the looters of state resources, claiming that his children receive state allowances every month.

Ruto has seven children and according to Alai, every child receives Sh 500,000 per month from the National Treasury translating to Sh 3.5 million of the taxpayer’s money.

“What Kenyans don’t know is that each of Ruto’s children receives Sh 500,000 from the state as allowance per month,” Alai stated on his Twitter page.

Alai commented after Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, revealed that the DP is guarded by 257 officers drawn from the elite General Service Unit (GSU), Prison Service, and Regular Police

“Apart from the 74 presidential escort security officers assigned to DP, he has many other security personnel provided to him in total numbering to 257. We have provided sufficient security to the holder of the office of the Deputy President,” Matiang’i told the National Assembly Committee on National Security on Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST