Wednesday, September 1, 2021 – Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has dismissed claims that the security of Deputy President William Ruto has been downgraded.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on National Security on Wednesday, Matiang’i said Ruto‘s security was rearranged where General Service Unit (GSU) officers were replaced by Administration Police officers.

Matiang’i said the move was aimed at optimising efficiency in the office of the Deputy President.

“We were not downplaying DP Ruto’s security when we made the re-arrangements. The re-arrangement was initiated by the IG for reasons I cannot explain here in public. We informed the DP about the changes as it is routine to do so,” Matiangi told the committee.

The CS also told the committee that DP Ruto is guarded by 257 police officers, equivalent to 10 fully equipped police stations.

“Apart from the 74 presidential escort security officers assigned to DP, he has many other security personnel provided to him in total numbering to 257. We have provided sufficient security to the holder of the office of the Deputy President,” Matiangi stated.

