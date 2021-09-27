Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 27, 2021 – Former UNCTAD Boss, Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi, is a project of the Deep State.

This was revealed by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, who claimed that Kituyi is being used to divide the Luhya votes in favour of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga ahead of 2022.

According to Malala, Raila has lost control of the Luhyia votes and is trying to get back the support he has received from the Luyhia community through indirect means.

“We are aware that Mukhisa Kituyi is being used by dark forces.”

“Because they (Raila Odinga and the Deep State) want to give him leadership so that when he becomes the leader of the Luhyia, he will direct all his votes to Raila Odinga,” Malala said.

Malala spoke just moments after a section of Luyha elder’s reportedly endorsed Mukhisa Kituyi’s 2022 presidential ambitions at his Mbakalo home in Tongaren Constituency, Bungoma County.

Malala termed the whole process as planned and sponsored by Raila and his cronies who want to use proxies to get a slice of the Luhyia votes.

He further rubbished the endorsement of Mukhisa Kituyi as the Luhyia spokesperson adding that ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi remains the leader of the Luhyia nation since he was unanimously endorsed to negotiate on behalf of the Mulembe nation in December 2016.

“In 2016, 31st December we all met at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County and agreed that the leader of the Luyhia is Musalia Mudavadi.

“And there is no debate about that,” he added.

At the same time, he took a swipe at Mukhisa for being endorsed as the leader of the Luhyia community.

“I have seen a certain man called Mukhisa Kituyi who has paid a few elders of his family and dressed him in a skirt claiming that they have endorsed him to be the Luhyia leader.

“Let me ask you, since when did the Luhyia leader wear a skirt?” Malala posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST