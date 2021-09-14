Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku has done the unthinkable. This is after he fired County Executive Committee (CEC) for Public Service, Social Services, Administration, and Inspectorate Services, Samuel Seki, over his links to Deputy President William Ruto and the UDA Party.

In a statement on Tuesday, Lenku replaced Seki with Gender, Tourism, and Wildlife CEC Member Alais Kisota, who takes over the position in an acting capacity until a substantive CEC is appointed.

“The changes take place with immediate effect,” the governor said.

This comes days after Seki declared to run for the Kajiado Senate seat on Ruto’s UDA ticket.

Seki competed against Lenku before the 2017 governor race nominations before elders prevailed upon him to back the current governor.

In return, he was given a job as a CEC for Public Service, Social Services, Administration, and Inspectorate Services.

Lenku is a staunch supporter of President Uhuru Kenyatta and declared his unwavering support for Raila Odinga yesterday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST