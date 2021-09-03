Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 3, 2021 – Nominated MP, Dr. Oburu Odinga, has expressed his frustrations after his younger brother, Raila Odinga, said he has not decided on vying for the presidency in 2022.

Raila, who spoke at Chungwa House when he welcomed 600 defectors from Jubilee Party, who joined Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party on Friday, said he is still consulting and yet to make his mind on whether he will vie for the presidency in 2022.

“I have not yet declared I will be in the 2022 Presidential race, I’m still consulting,” Raila said.

Raila‘s sentiment seems to have irked his brother Oburu, who said there is a very high chance of Deputy President William Ruto winning the presidency in 2022 since he is more organized and more committed to winning the poll.

He said Raila and ODM have no plans of winning the election since they are yet to identify the presidential candidate and it is less than a year to the poll.

“I’ve been quiet for a long time, but I prefer to say this, we’re harassed as ODM.

“We’ve much less than a year to General elections, but we’ve got NO plans for the Presidency, and our opponent DP Ruto has already laid out very working and serious techniques to win in 2022.

We’ve misplaced it already,” Oburu Odinga said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST