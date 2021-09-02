Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has finally revealed why he is using ‘hustler narrative’ to campaign for his 2022 presidential bid.

Ruto, 54, has been using hustler tag to endear himself to the masses ahead of the 2022 presidential duel.

However, on Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i left Ruto in tatters after he revealed that the man is not a hustler, going by the number of properties he owns across the country.

Matiang’i revealed that Ruto owns Weston Hotel, Murumbi Farm, ADC Laikipia Mutara Ranch, Dolphine Hotel, Mata Farm, Private Residence in Elgon View, Eldoret, Koitalel Poultry Farm, Private Residence in Eldoret, 5 choppers, and two hangars at Wilson Airport among others.

Reacting to Matiang’i expose, Ruto, who was addressing Nakuru county delegates at his Karen home on Thursday, said people don’t need to be poor for them to be called hustlers.

He went on to state that his main intention is to help the poor who started like him in life to achieve greatness.

He also noted that he did not start the dynasty and hustlers war as claimed since he is part of those people who own properties and can’t lead such a movement.

“You don’t have to be poor to be a hustler, if someone is wealthy like me, can you lead a war between the wealthy and the poor?. Won’t I get hurt?” Ruto posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST