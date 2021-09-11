Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 11, 2021 – They say there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics. This became true after Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, and Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici agreed to bury the hatchet and work together despite being in opposing camps with Kibicho being President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ally and Ngirici being Deputy President William Ruto’s enthusiast.

The two resolved to work together as Kirinyaga prepares to host Mashujaa Day.

This comes even as Kibicho has been terrorizing Ruto and his allies from right, left and center thanks to his deep connection to the ‘deep state’.

But according to Ngirici’s communications official Justin Kinyua, all that bad blood is in the past now as the PS revealed that he will not be vying for any elective position in 2022 in favour of Ngirici.

Kinyua stated that Kibicho has agreed to endorse Ngirici’s candidature for the Kirinyaga Governor’s seat, which is currently being held by Anne Waiguru.

Ngirici will be vying on Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket and has since invited Waiguru to join the DP’s camp after cutting ties with Uhuru’s Jubilee Party.

Ngirici’s camp stated that Kibicho saw the number of people who turned out at the Kandogu event and expressed his respect for Ngirici’s husband, Andrew, who has been actively mobilizing and campaigning for his wife.

Kibicho had expressed interest in Kirinyaga governor’s seat but he has given all that up in favour of Ruto’s candidate, Ngirici, ostensibly to spite Waiguru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST