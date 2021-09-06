Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 6, 2021 – Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutuny, is among the latest Jubilee Party officials to hint at abandoning the ruling party to avoid losing his seat in 2022.

Speaking on Monday, Kutuny, who is also the Jubilee Party Deputy Party Secretary-General, said after consulting with his constituents and other stakeholders, he has decided to follow what his constituents will tell him.

Kutuny further urged his constituents and Kenyans at large to exercise their democratic rights by electing a president of their choice in the 2022 polls.

“With 2022 being around the corner, my advice to my people is; elect a president of your choice. I will not go against what my constituents have declared,” Kutuny said.

Kutuny reiterated that time had come for him to listen to his people, adding he would never betray the electorate and his Rift Valley region.

And in an indirect endorsement to Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential bid in 2022, Kutuny said the Kalenjin nation has only one candidate in 2022, who will be supported by all including him.

“Kalenjin nation has only one presidential candidate since others are busybodies,” Kutuny said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST