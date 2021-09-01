Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 01 September 2021 – A teacher from one of the schools in Western Kenya cornered a Class 5 pupil who had gone to school with a panga.

The naughty pupil had hidden the sharp panga in his school uniform, ready to stage an attack that could have turned deadly.

He was planning to attack another pupil after a dispute but the teacher foiled his evil plans.

A video shared online shows the pupil removing the panga from his school uniform after he was summoned to the staffroom

The panga was skilfully hidden in his school uniform, making it hard for teachers and fellow pupils to know whether he was armed.

Watch the shocking video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.