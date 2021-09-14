Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 September 2021 – Detectives are looking for a man who defiled a five-year-old minor yesterday morning & immediately went into hiding.

Peter Nzinzi Musyoki, 40, waylaid the little angel as she went to collect milk at their neighbours’ before he pounced on her and defiled her in a nearby thicket.

In an incident that shocked residents of Kilia village in Mukaa, Makueni County, Musyoki is reported to have given the minor 15 shillings to buy her silence after the beastly act.

The child was rushed to Kilungu level IV hospital for treatment by her distraught mother, who couldn’t come to terms with what had befallen her little angel. Meanwhile, a manhunt for the suspect is currently underway, with detectives burning the midnight oil in his pursuit.

Should you have any information that may lead to the arrest of Peter Nzinzi Musyoki, #FichuakwaDCI via our toll free line 0800722203

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.