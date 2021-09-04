Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 04 September 2021 – Willy Paul has congratulated Juliani after Governor Alfred Mutua’s immediate ex-wife, Lillian Nganga, confirmed that they are dating.

The former gospel singer posted a video urging Juliani to ignore criticism and continue pampering Lillian with love despite receiving death threats from Governor Alfred Mutua.

Willy Paul further praised Lillian’s beauty, saying that Juliani is one lucky man.

“Shikilia hapo baba, mtoto ni mzuri. Let Juliani enjoy the fruits of his hardwork,” Pozze said in a video.

Lillian confirmed on Friday that she is in love with Juliani through her Instagram page after endless speculations on social media.

“In this photo are two fully conscious adults who have chosen to be together. Any other narrative is false, outdated and ill intentioned. Let’s respect people’s choices. Love and let love. From Juliani and I,” she wrote.

