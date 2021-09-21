Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 21 September 2021 – A social media user has a reason to thank God after his mother escaped a grisly road accident.

He shared a photo of his mother’s ill-fated car that was almost reduced to scrap metal after the fatal accident and thanked God for saving her life.

“My mum walked away from this. The gods were on her side,” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.