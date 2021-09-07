Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 September 2021 – Hot 96 FM presenter and Inooro TV host, Nono, has revealed that she found disturbing messages in her sister’s diary.

Nono’s sister, who is a student at State House Girls, was reported missing on Sunday night.

She was last seen within the school premises on Sunday around 7.30 PM before she disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Her sister had reportedly written disturbing messages in the diary.

“Just got hold of my sister’s personal diary. She has written a lot. I pray she is fine,” she posted.

Hours later, she shared another post and informed her fans that her missing sister had been found in Kisaju.

However, she didn’t divulge more details.

“My sister has been found in Kisaju. My family is headed there,” she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.