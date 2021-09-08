Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 8, 2021 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has issued a warning to politicians involved in organizing political conflicts that have led to increased cases of political confrontations.

This follows the Sunday drama in which Deputy President William Ruto’s convoy was stoned by protesting youths opposed to his hustler politics in Nyeri County.

Ruto’s allies have since blamed Kieni MP Kanini Kega, who is an ardent supporter of President Uhuru Kenyatta, for the chaos.

But according to Kega, it was all Ruto’s plan to cause chaos and blame it on Uhuru’s faction to gain public sympathy.

In a statement, NCIC Chairman Samwel Kobia called on political leaders to control their supporters to allow their competitors to move freely across the country as we head into the 2022 elections.

“NCIC would like to warn politicians who have decided to lock their regions and make them unapproachable for their competitors to be ashamed of themselves and that we will be filing criminal charges should we find any of them responsible for such acts of intolerance,” Kobia said.

In its Roadmap to Elections Bila Noma, the commission said it intends to inaugurate the national symposia series as a platform for a national dialogue on all critical issues that will promote a peaceful electoral process in the run-up to, during, and after the 2022 elections.

“We have been there before in 2007/2008 when the country came close to the brink of a precipice.”

“As NCIC we will spare no efforts in helping the country to never get back to that route,” the commission added.

