Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, has a bone to pick with the Daily Nation after publishing something that she was not pleased with.

The publication wrote “Waiguru summoned over Sh 52 million payment made for land survey”

This is after Waiguru appeared before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Thursday to answer queries on the Sh 52 million payment she allegedly paid to a land surveying firm.

However, in a Facebook post on Friday, Waiguru, who has hinted at abandoning the Jubilee Party, said the publication should be ashamed because the Kirinyaga County Government has not paid even a shilling in the deal.

Waiguru accused the paper of being used by her political rivals to peddle propaganda and lies.

“Shame on you! This is the WITCH HUNT narrative I was talking about being pushed by those fighting me in Govt! Get this clear – WE HAVE NOT PAID, repeat NOT PAID 52M, or WE HAVE NOT PAID even one shilling!,” Waiguru wrote on her Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST