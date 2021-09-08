Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 September 2021 – Former KTN anchor and PR Guru, Cynthia Nyamai, lost a business deal after she refused to sleep with a Nigerian CEO.

Speaking during an interview on Jessy Junction YouTube Channel that is hosted by MC Jesse, the seasoned TV anchor said that the randy CEO demanded that she must spread her legs to him for the deal to go through.

However, she chose to keep her dignity and lost the lucrative deal.

“It’s a man world at the end of the day and you have to learn your way understand your purpose then things flow.

A Nigerian CEO katiad me. He told me we are not kids. I told him I wasn’t interested, after what he told me, I felt like I was called a prostitute.

He told me if you don’t want sikupatii deal. You go back to your room feeling useless so stupid,” she said.

Nyamai said there are a lot of sex-starved CEOs in Nigeria and so, she had to learn to be disciplined when she was working there.

“I had to learn to be disciplined working with these people,” She added.

Here’s the link to the interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.