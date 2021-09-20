Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – Controversial city businessman and well-known woman eater, Jamal Rohosafi, has posted a cute video bonding with his first wife Amira and their son.

Jamal has been in the spotlight for the better part of this year following his publicized affair with notorious socialite and homewrecker Amber Ray.

He had married Amber Ray as a second wife but their marriage was short-lived.

He has gone back to his first wife after parting ways with Amber and they both look happy.

They were sharing breakfast in the cute video that he posted.

Netizens have showered praises to Jamal for coming back to his senses and trolled socialite Amber Ray, who unsuccessfully tried to wreck Amira’s marriage.

Here’s the video that he posted.

