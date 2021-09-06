Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 September 2021 – Eunice Lewa Kimondiu, alias Agnes Mutheu, a serial fraudster involved in fraudulent sales of hired motor vehicles was yesterday arrested by Kiambu-based detectives.

The suspect, a resident of Kahawa Sukari was arrested in Gatundu, where she was to sell a Toyota Wish Reg. No. KCF 263A, previously hired from Kitale.

Unbeknownst to her, the interested buyer happened to have escorted a female friend to Kiambu DCI offices on July 15, 2021, to report a case of fraud where she (the suspect) sold to her a hired Toyota Axio Reg No. KCW 623B while using forged documents.

The car had later been towed from a car wash moments after the victim paid the agreed amount of Sh630,000.

This was after the responsible car hire agency reported to police of a stolen hired car, which detectives tracked to the car wash in Ruaka and confirmed that it was on hire from Nakuru.

Getting wind of the suspicious business yesterday, Kiambu County DCI head dispatched undercover detectives to accompany the buyer.

As is her norm, the 33-year-old Kimondiu appeared confidently armed with forged documents of the Toyota Wish, only to find that her 40th day had come earlier than she anticipated.

As she cools her heels in Kiambu police cells pending arraignment, detectives are pursuing other members of her syndicate.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.