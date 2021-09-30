Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 September 2021 – A senior police officer in Kimilili has been exposed for exploiting junior cops.

According to sources, the sex-starved cop identified as Mr. Ndegwa, who is an OCS, has been demanding for sex from junior female police officers.

Any cop who turns down his advances is fired or transferred.

He brags that he is well-connected within the police force and that’s why he operates with impunity.

He also receives bribes from suspects.

Here’s a post on a Facebook page run by cops exposing him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.